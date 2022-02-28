February 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business International Russia

Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

By Reuters News Service073
norway fund ukraine russia

Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday.

The fund’s Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier, the government said.

“We have decided to freeze the fund’s investments and have begun a process of selling out (of Russia),” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

At the end of 2020, the last time the fund gave a breakdown of its Russian assets, it held government bonds worth 6.7 billion crowns and equities worth 23.3 billion crowns, according to Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM).

The most valuable stake in an individual firm at the end of 2020 was in Sberbank (SBER.MM), where it held 0.83 per cent worth 6.0 billion crowns at the time, making the fund the fourth-largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The second and third largest stakes at the end of 2020 were in energy firms Gazprom and Lukoil (LKOH.MM).

Russia’s stock market has plunged this week in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 8.8197 Norwegian crowns)

Related Posts

Russia tells Google to restrict ads it says contains info on casualties

Reuters News Service

Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

Reuters News Service

Vatican says ready to ‘facilitate dialogue’ between Russia and Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Russia ordered to play in neutral countries with no fans, flag or anthem

Press Association

Russian central bank hikes rates, scrambles to limit fallout of tough sanctions

Reuters News Service

West stiffens sanctions on Russian central bank, Britain says (Update)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign