The rise of Cryptocurrency usage in business

Many companies throughout the world are using digital assets for operational, investment, and transactional purposes. While there are unknown dangers, as with all new frontiers, companies have many strong incentives.

Why businesses should use Cryptocurrency

Over 2,300 US companies accept Bitcoin as of 2020, and that didn’t include ATMs designed for cryptocurrency. More and more businesses throughout the world use it, which presents many opportunities. They need a clear understanding of the purpose and the questions to consider before deciding to embark on such a change.

Every business should prepare, think ahead, and engage in thoughtful discussions to determine if it’s the right choice for them.

What Crypto does for companies

Companies have many ways to use cryptocurrency. It can:

Provide access to other demographic groups. People prefer cutting-edge solutions to their problems. Businesses that focus on cryptocurrency can bring in more clients because of the transparency of the blockchain. One study indicates that 40 percent of customers paying with crypto have never used that company before. The purchase amounts are double what credit card users spend.

Spur more internal awareness for the company and use this new technology. Some companies might be put in a position of an emerging space for a future that includes digital currencies.

Help businesses access new liquidity pools and capital through traditional investments that have gone tokenized. There are also new asset classes being introduced all the time.

Provide new options that aren’t possible with fiat currency. Programmable money allows for accurate and real-time revenue-sharing and enhances transparency for back-office reconciliations.

Help with real-time, simple, and more secure money transfers

Manage the opportunities and risks of digital investments

Strengthen the control over the enterprise’s capital

Serve as an alternative to cash or balance the assets that depreciate with time because of inflation

Because cryptocurrency is an investable asset, people tend to flock to it. You’ve likely noticed the many investors who swear by Bitcoin. They became overnight successes because they took a chance. Companies might not trade crypto online, but they can still bring forth the benefits it provides.

Paths for crypto

The first thing to consider when using crypto in business is whether to hold the cryptocurrency on the balance sheet or adopt crypto payments. There are inherent risks and benefits of each.

Hands-off payments

Companies can use cryptocurrency to facilitate payments only. Convert in and out of Bitcoin to fiat currency to make payments without touching anything. You’re taking a hands-off approach, keeping cryptocurrency off the books.

This is generally the fastest and easiest way to get into using digital assets. There are fewer adjustments, and the results are immediate.

Hands-on approach

As companies grow, they may want to do more than allow crypto payments. This broadens the opportunities for treasury and operations functionality.

However, the treasury needs to think about what the company hopes to achieve, the steps necessary to monitor, manage, and receive cryptocurrency payments, and whether to outsource custody of the crypto to a third party or keep it themselves.

There are two ways to take a hands-on approach to cryptocurrency:

Use third-party custodians or vendors on the blockchain and offer wallet management services to facilitate the valuation and tracking of cryptocurrency assets.

Integrate cryptocurrency into the company’s system, managing the private key.

Most businesses use a third-party custodian to make things easier and more transparent.

Conclusion

While investors already know the advantages of cryptocurrency, companies are slow to learn. However, some businesses already allow people to make payments with Bitcoin, so things are slowly progressing.