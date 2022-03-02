March 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Answear profits from fashion line to go to Ukraine relief

By Press Release064
no shame no fear x sasha sidorenko

A couple of weeks ago, while we, at Answear, were preparing to present our new collection, we were certain the ‘No Shame’  collection would be about women’s strength and their struggle to change their role in society. For this purpose, we had chosen Sasha Sidorenko, a Ukrainian martial arts champion, as the face of our campaign.

Suddenly, however, we were shocked by the tragic events that we had not expected to witness. Now, a new meaning has emerged for our collection and a new role for Sasha, who aims to express the strength of the people whose lives are affected.

Today, as we live both locally and globally, we acknowledge the power and willingness we have to offer our help, to the people of Ukraine. For this reason, there could be only one decision to be made: to give all profits from this collection to the Red Cross Organisation as #helpforUkraine. Time is vital and the needs are huge, so we immediately donated the amount of €45,000. We are certain that with YOUR support we will donate so much more.

Sasha Sidorenko, the face of the campaign, is a female boxer, a European Champion, a seven-time Ukrainian Boxing Champion, a Kickboxing World Cup winner, a boxing club founder and a loving and caring mother. She inspires women with her strength of spirit and her courage, having overcome difficulties in her own life. Here, she becomes a symbol of fight, obstinacy and endurance but, most importantly, hope.

The new female collection ‘No Shame. No Fear’ consists of 93 references and is sold in all nine countries where Answear.com is represented. In Cyprus, the collection is available at Answear.com.cy. and can be found at: https://answear.com.cy/s/no-shame-by-answear-lab

Related Posts

BrainRocket providing wide-ranging relief to Ukraine refugees

Press Release

TUS Airways announces new flight destinations

Press Release

OPAP Cyprus backs resuscitation training scheme for athletes

Press Release

Awards close Lidl Cyprus’ youth eco-entrepreneurship scheme

Press Release

Change in the shareholding structure of RCB Bank Ltd

Press Release

New Eco Hub to clean up Lady’s Mile Beach this Saturday

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign