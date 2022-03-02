March 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: SafePass exemption likely for supermarkets, other low-risk venues

By Anna Savva012
A proposal to scrap the SafePass for supermarkets, pharmacies, and other low risk outlets is expected to go before cabinet on Thursday as Cyprus moves to ease restrictions amid an improved epidemiological situation, state radio reported on Wednesday.

It said that this was agreed at a meeting between Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas and the scientific advisors on the coronavirus and will go to the Council of Ministers for ratification.

It was also agreed that the quarantine period for those who test positive with coronavirus should be reduced from the current 10 to seven days, subject to a negative test on day seven, it added.

The ministry and the experts have been looking at ways for a gradual return to normality, while also simplifying SafePass rules depending on the level of risk of each venue or location.

Supermarkets, bakeries, fruit shops, pharmacies, kioks etc will be designated as low risk and not require a SafePass.

Sigma reported that restaurants, cafeterias, and hotels will be designated medium risk requiring a 48-hour rapid test for the unvaccinated while nightclubs, weddings and christenings will be considered high risk and require a day test for everyone.

But according to state radio, the proposal as regards venues where dancing is permitted is that the unvaccinated will require a 24-hour negative test and the vaccinated a 48-hour negative test.

State radio said that it was also agreed that the number of people permitted at social events such as weddings and christenings would increase to 500 and gyms would be allowed to cater for more clients.

 

 

 

 

