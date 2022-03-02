March 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Simpler rules to cross north, no rapid test for fully vaxxed

By Staff Reporter0652
File photo Ledra Street crossing

Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need a negative PCR or rapid test to cross the green line following a review of the epidemiological situation by the bicommunal technical committee on health, Unficyp said on Wednesday.

The new rules take effect at 9.00am on Thursday.

The spokesman said that based on the committee’s assessment of March 2, the following adjusted measures will be applied at all crossings points:

A PCR or Rapid negative tests will not be required for:

  • Persons fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as of 14 days after their second dose. The validity period for these vaccines is considered to be until seven months since the administration of the last dose of the primary vaccination or have received a booster shot.
  • Persons fully vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm, Sputnik and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as of 14 days after their second dose (first in the case of Johnson & Johnson). The vaccine validity period for these vaccines is considered to be until three months since the administration of the last dose of the primary vaccination or have received a booster shot.

The rest of the measures remain the same as follows:

  1. 7-day negative PCR or Rapid test for
  • Children between 5 and 11 years old, unvaccinated high-school students and persons residing in Kato Pyrgos.
  1. 72-hour negative PCR test or 48-hour Rapid negative test is required for:
  • Unvaccinated persons, 12 years old and above and vaccinated persons that have not received a booster dose following the expiration of the vaccine validity

