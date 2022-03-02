March 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Main

Heavy rains and road closures, police urge caution

By Iole Damaskinos00
rain

Heavy rainfall Wednesday morning is affecting commuters in Larnaca and Limassol. Police report limited visibility and slippery roads, especially along the highway sections near Germasogeia and Moni.

The police have cautioned the public to move at safe, low speeds, to keep safe distances and to keep vehicle headlights on.

Meanwhile, police have also issued notification of intermittent road closures in Larnaca from 10:00 am until 4 pm Wednesday, on the Larnaca – Nicosia highway and in Nicosia district, due to an official visit by the Israeli president.

