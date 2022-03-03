Coronavirus: SafePass axed for supermarkets, kiosks and bakeries from March 8 (Update 3)

By Gina Agapiou and Elias Hazou

The SafePass requirement will be lifted from certain businesses while the self-isolation period has been reduced from ten to seven days, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas announced on Thursday as part of further relaxations of coronavirus measures.

Speaking after a meeting with the cabinet, Hadjipantelas announced as of March 8, 2022, a new plan adjusting the SafePass requirements, introduced July last year, will be in force.

The plan will include premises and activities, classified according to risk. There will be four categories, namely high risk, medium risk, low risk and ‘short-stay’ areas where a SafePass will not be required to be displayed.

The new measures continue to provide for different requirements for people depending on whether they have been vaccinated against the virus or not.

Later in the day, the ministry clarified that ‘short-stay’ areas include supermarkets, bakeries, kiosks, pharmacies, takeaways and retail shops of less than 100 square metres.

Other facilities, even though they are listed as low-risk, such as banks, will still need a SafePass either with a 72-hour rapid test or a 72-hour PCR for everyone other than people who have had three jabs.

Broadly, the risk designation correlates with the size/capacity of premises. For example, restaurants, bars and conference halls that can host 150 people and above are classed high risk, while the same types of premises with a capacity of 150 people and under carry the medium-risk designation.

Medium-risk premises include hotels, tourist accommodation, sports grounds, places of worship, gyms, casinos.

For both high and medium-risk categories, the density designation is one person per 1.5 square metres.

Low-risk premises include theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas, schools, malls, retail establishments, banks, and organisations that serve the public. Here, the density designation is one person per 4 square metres.

Individuals without any coronavirus vaccination record, or who completed their vaccination regimen and the seven-month period has elapsed, or who have a certificate of having contracted the disease and the period of 90 days has elapsed, must display a SafePass (24 hours if rapid test, 48 hours if PCR) for high-risk areas.

For the same category of people, the SafePass requirements are a 48-hour rapid test or 72-hour PCR for medium-risk premises. And for low-risk areas, a SafePass valid for 72 hours, whether rapid test or PCR.

For persons having received a third/booster shot, or received two doses for two-dose vaccines, or one dose for J&J, and the seven-month period has not elapsed, or who possess a certificate of having contracted the disease and the 90-day period has not elapsed, they must have a 48-hour rapid test or 72-hour PCR in high-risk areas. In medium-risk areas, they must display a valid certificate of vaccination or of having contracted the disease; the same goes for low-risk premises.

The government clarified that for people who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated and who possess the relevant medical certificate issued by the health ministry, they must have a 72-hour rapid test or PCR.

A SafePass is required in premises where more than 25 persons congregate, that is, premises of more than 100 square metres.

In areas designated as high-risk, checking people with a valid vaccination certification or a certificate of having contracted the disease will be done as follows: the certificate will be verified with the CovScan Cyprus app, and next the negative coronavirus test (rapid or PCR) will be produced in print format or message format.

For workplaces a 48-hour pass will still be required for those who opted not to be jabbed while those with three jabs will not need to test for work.

Cabinet also decided to reduce the self-isolation period of people testing positive to the virus from ten to seven days provided they test negative in a rapid or PCR test as of March 8.

The self-isolation period of people who are close contacts with a confirmed case and are unable to isolate from the infected person, such as parents of a Covid infected child, will also be reduced to seven days given they test negative to the virus, the minister said.

As part of the relaxations, the maximum number of people allowed in retail businesses, casinos and gyms will also be increased as of March 8, Hadjipantelas announced, without specifying what the exact capacity will be.

He added the maximum number of persons at events including weddings and christenings will be set at 500 persons as of March 8, provided the area of the venue allows for a ratio of 1.5 m2 per person.

The ban on school parades was also lifted with a special protocol with guidelines expected to be issued.

The health minister announced several relaxations of the coronavirus measures last month, which was said to be the beginning of the gradual lifting of most restrictions in the coming weeks.