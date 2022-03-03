LIVE: Russia-Ukraine invasion war latest news (Day 7)

LIVE: Russia – Ukraine invasion latest news

11.50: Russia-Ukraine talks may start within hours – Belta – The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may start in Belarus at 1200 GMT, Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying.

11.45:”We are being destroyed,” Mariupol city council says – Mariupol city council said Russia was constantly and deliberately shelling critical civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian southern port, leaving it without water, heating or power and preventing bringing supplies or evacuating people. “They are breaking food supplies, setting us up in a blockade, as in the old Leningrad,” the council said in a statement.

11.38: Lavrov says he believes some leaders are preparing for war against Russia – Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television on Thursday that he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia. He also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of presiding over “a society where Nazism is flourishing”.

11.35: UK says Russia has deployed thermobaric weapons – Putin has deployed thermobaric weapons systems in Ukraine and London is worried about how broadly they could be used, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. “How far (Putin) will go, what weapons he will authorise to achieve his ultimate aim, is unknown but we’ve seen the use of massive amounts of artillery. We’ve seen the deployment of thermobaric artillery weapon systems and we worry how broad those could go,” Wallace said during a visit to Estonia.

11.31: Russia’s Lavrov: no doubt that solution to Ukraine crisis will be found – Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television on Thursday he had no doubt that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis will be found, but Russia’s dialogue with the West needs to be based on mutual respect.

11.32: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says defence lines holding against Russian attacks – Ukraine’s defence lines were holding against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his latest video on Thursday, adding there had been no respite in Moscow’s shelling of Ukraine since midnight. “We have nothing to lose but our own freedom,” Zelenskiy said, adding Ukraine was receiving daily arms supplies from its international allies.

⚡️Zelensky: Russia’s missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian cities are a recognition that they have failed to achieve anything significant on our land. All lines of our defense are preserved, the enemy has no success in any of the strategic directions. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 3, 2022

11.00: Ukrainian diplomats in Moscow moved to Latvia – Ukrainian diplomats formerly based in Moscow arrived in Latvia on Wednesday evening, Latvia’s foreign minister said. “Latvia welcomes Ukrainian diplomats who left Moscow and crossed Latvian-Russian border last night,” minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted on Thursday. Latvia said on Saturday it would give refuge to the diplomats after receiving their plea for help.

10.57: Not clear what Abramovich’s promise to donate Chelsea sale proceeds means – UK minister –Britain’s Damian Hinds security minister said on Thursday he did not understand what the donation of net proceeds from Russian businessman Roman Abramovich’s sale of Chelsea football club to help victims of the war in Ukraine meant.When asked if he understood what the donation of net proceeds meant, Hinds told ITV: “No, because you can define net proceeds in different ways.” When asked about possible sanctions against Abramovich, he said he it would be “neither right nor wise” to comment on individual cases.

10.40: Hungary evacuates 32 people from embassy in Kyiv -minister – Hungary has evacuated 32 people from its embassy in Kyiv, including some Hungarian embassy staff, two journalists, 10 South African and 10 Nigerian nationals, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

10.26: Russia warns West against further escalation – Ifax – Moscow warned the West against further escalating tensions with it, Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday

10.19: Lithuania prosecutors launch Ukraine war crimes investigation – The Lithuanian prosecutor general’s office said on Thursday it had begun investigating suspected crimes against humanity and war crimes in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. “The investigation was launched with regards to the military aggression in Ukraine,” it said in a statement. The probe will include “military attacks on civilians, doctors, destruction of homes, hospitals, educational institutions and other civilian facilities, which lead to deaths of adults and children,” it said.

10.17: Russia continues contacts with U.S. – Ifax – Moscow is continuing contact with Washington, mostly through embassies, and believes talks with Ukraine in Belarus can produce results, the TASS news agency quoted Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday. At the same time, Ryabkov said he believed the goals of the Russian military operation in Ukraine would be fully achieved.

10.02: China says reports on Chinese-Russian coordination on Ukraine ‘fake news’ – The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that reports on Chinese and Russian coordination ahead of Russia’s attack on Ukraine are “fake news.” Such practices of diverting attention and shifting blame are “despicable”, said Wang Wenbin, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.

9.56: China says more than 3,000 of its citizens have left Ukraine – More than 3,000 Chinese citizens in Ukraine have been safely relocated to neighbouring countries, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily media briefing on Thursday. Unlike many countries, China did not tell its roughly 6,000 citizens in Ukraine to leave the country in the days leading up to last Thursday’s invasion by Russia, announcing evacuation plans soon after it had begun.

9.31|: Liberal Russian radio station dissolved – editor – Ekho Moskvy, a liberal radio station in Moscow, has been dissolved by its board, its editor Alexei Venediktov said, in a move eliminating one of the few remaining liberal media that the Kremlin has tolerated until now. The move came shortly after the prosecutor general’s office demanded that access be restricted to Ekho Moskvy and the TV Rain online news channel because of their coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

9.19: Paralympics-Russian, Belarusian athletes can no longer compete in Beijing Paralympics – IPC

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to compete at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Thursday. “Following a specially convened meeting, the IPC Governing Board has decided to refuse the athlete entries from the RPC and NPC Belarus for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games,” the IPC said in a statement. “This means that para athletes from these respective countries will no longer be allowed to participate in the Games which open on 4 March 2022.”

9.15: France advises its citizens to leave Russia – The French government on Thursday advised French citizens to leave Russia where possible, in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

8.47: Hungary will not veto EU sanctions on Russia – Hungary will not veto European Union sanctions against Russia and the unity of the 27-member bloc is paramount amid the war in Ukraine, which Budapest condemns unequivocally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

8.22: Pro-Russian separatists threaten Ukraine’s Mariupol with strikes – Pro-Russian forces may launch targeted strikes on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol unless Ukrainian forces there surrender, the Interfax news agency quoted Donetsk separatist commander Eduard Basurin as saying on Thursday.