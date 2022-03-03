March 3, 2022

Russia calls ban on its athletes ‘monstrous’

russian president putin chairs a meeting in moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the country's Paralympic team ahead via a video link in Moscow earlier this month

Russia on Thursday condemned as a “disgrace” a last-minute decision to ban its athletes from the Paralympic Games in Beijing to punish it for its actions in Ukraine.

“The situation is monstrous, of course. This is a disgrace for the International Paralympic Committee,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“We strongly condemn the International Paralympic Committee for this decision.”

The IPC said earlier that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be barred from the Games which open on Friday.

