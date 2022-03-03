March 3, 2022

Three arrests for crime in January

By Gina Agapiou
Three people have been arrested in Larnaca connection with an investigated case of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft and unlawful entry, police said Thursday.

The crimes took place on January 30, in Nicosia, while a 45-year-old man had already been arrested last week in relation to the case.

On Wednesday afternoon, two men aged 44 and 25 as well as a 41-year-old woman, who were wanted for the offences, were arrested in Larnaca.

A search of their homes followed, without finding anything suspicious, police said.

