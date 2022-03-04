March 4, 2022

Coronavirus: Four deaths, 2,114 test positive on Friday

The health ministry announced that four people had died of Covid-19 and that 2,114 had tested positive from 107,650 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 1.96  per cent.

The deaths concerned two men aged 68 and 83 and two women aged 79 and 90.

There are 137 people in hospitals of whom 30 are in serious condition.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 57 per cent.

More later

 

