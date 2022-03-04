March 4, 2022

Sixth arrest over drug haul at airport in July (updated)

By Nick Theodoulou075
A 38-year-old Limassol resident was remanded in custody for seven days on Friday after his arrest on Thursday night in connection with a 27.5kg cannabis drug bust which took place at Larnaca airport in July 2021.

His remand raises to six the total number of people held in connection with the case so far, as three were held last July and a further two in February.

The case started on July 3 when two people, aged 32 and 41, had their luggage checked when they arrived at Larnaca airport and were found to have 30 packets of cannabis.

They arrived from an unnamed European country.

The 38-year-old was taken to Larnaca district court on Friday, which ordered his remand.

During investigations of the first three suspects, a further three were named, aged 21, 41 and 38. The first two were arrested on February 17 and 25.

The drug squad (Ykan) is continuing its investigations.

 

