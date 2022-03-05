A minute with Demetria Singer

Where do you live?

I live on the Greek island of Corfu, by myself

What did you have for breakfast?

Black coffee and a cigarette

Describe your perfect day

I’d start by making a hot cup of coffee first thing in the morning and sitting down to study and/or write some music. Early in the afternoon, I would go outside to spend time with my friends and enjoy the sunny, yet, chilly weather until it would start to get dark. I’d then go to the university campus to play music. Finally at night, I would go out for a cold beer.

Best book ever read?

The Invention of Hugo Cabret by Brian Selznick. I love this book both for its storytelling and for its amazing illustrations. The fact that sometimes Selznick replaces words and sentences with illustrations is what impresses me the most.

Best childhood memory?

When I was six years old, my father took me to the hospital to meet my newborn little sister.

What is always in your fridge?

It’s not my fridge if there is no fruit juice or cheese inside.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

If I had a car I would definitely be listening to Hail to The Thief by Radiohead

What’s your spirit animal?

My favourite animal on the planet and the one that I think I relate with the most, is the orange fox. I would like to take this connection between us to the next level and ask them to be my spirit animal. It would be my honour.

What are you most proud of?

The only thing I’m proud of is not being proud at all.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The ‘I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice scream’ scene from Jim Jarmusch’s Down by Law. I don’t exactly know why, but this scene has been etched in my mind ever since I first saw the movie.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would definitely pick either my favourite pianist Brad Mehldau or Thom Yorke.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

1962 in Paris just to watch Count Basie live with his orchestra.

What is your greatest fear?

I think my greatest fear, by far, is the fear of dying alone.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I tell to her that she has no reason whatsoever to be afraid or ashamed to show her music to other people.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Realising that the person prejudiced against others.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would take my sister to a deserted beach and just lay down on the sand beside her. I would spend these last hours with her for sure.