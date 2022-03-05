March 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: €500 in fines for violating health protocols

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
police car 02

olice handed out fines totalling €500 to a single business for violating health protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus in the 24 hours to 9:26 am Saturday, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The business, along with three individuals, were booked after 1,895 checks were conducted islandwide.

In Nicosia, 394 checks took place, with two individuals being reported for not using face masks.

In Limassol, 137 checks resulted in no fines being handed out, while 405 checks in Larnaca yielded a single fine to an individual for not wearing a face mask.

In Paphos, 132 checks led to a €500 fine being handed out to a business owner, while 373 checks in the Famagusta district found no violations.

