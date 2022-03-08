March 8, 2022

Coronavirus: New relaxations take effect Tuesday

Relaxations now allow all shoppers to enter supermarkets without a SafePass

A revised plan for Covid-19 restrictions is in effect as of Tuesday. The plan includes more establishments to be considered short-stay and low risk, therefore, the SafePass requirement for entry is waived.

In addition, the council of ministers had decided that from March 8 those who test positive for the virus can be released from self-isolation on the 7th day, upon provision of a negative rapid or PCR test. If the result is positive, the procedure can be repeated until negative, or until the 10th day of self-isolation.

