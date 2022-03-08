March 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner dies when tractor overturns

By Elias Hazou095
An 80-year-old man died on Tuesday after being crushed by his tractor.

The incident occurred in the village of Ayios Therapon, Limassol district.

The victim, Demetris Christodoulou, was operating his tractor in a field. Under circumstances that are still being investigated, the tractor overturned.

Christodoulou had left his house in the morning. When he failed to return by the afternoon, relatives went looking for him, finding him underneath the overturned tractor.

Crews extricated Christodoulou, and he was rushed to Limassol general hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

 

