First KIKO Milano cosmetics stores open in Cyprus

KIKO Milano, the Italian cosmetics brand beloved by millions of women around the world, as well as by celebrities, influencers and make-up artists, has finally arrived in Cyprus, opening its first stores at Larnaca’s Metropolis Mall and the capital’s Nicosia Mall.

The launch comes courtesy of Fais Group, which is already active in the market as the exclusive KIKO Milano franchisee in Greece, Romania and Bulgaria. Fais Group, with a leading, four-decade position in the market, has an impressive portfolio of international luxury and sport brands, having developed a wide commercial network, with a strong presence in retail and wholesale in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania.

KIKO Milano was founded in 1997 in Milan by Stefano Percassi and his father Antonio Percassi. Since then the brand has revolutionised how cosmetics are sold globally across its iconic stores.

KIKO identifies the major beauty trends of the moment and makes them accessible to all. Combining the quality and creativity rooted in its Italian DNA, KIKO has won over the most demanding and diverse beauty addicts with an endless range of shades, tones and textures to satisfy every professional and personalised make-up requirement.

Today, the brand has over 900 stores and is available in 30 markets. Its categories cover a wide range such as make-up products, face care, nails but also many accessories and professional brushes. The limited edition collections of the brand, with unique formulas and packages, are especially beloved by all beauty addicts. Milano has more than 900 stores in 20 countries, with 75 per cent of its products produced in Italy and 99 per cent in Europe.

Whether you want to explore the new beauty world of KIKO, choose a perfect product to wear under a facemask, or find inspiration for a new Instagram look, talented, professionally-trained make-up artists will help you discover the latest trends and provide an unforgettable KIKO Milano experience.

This new make-up oasis has over 2,000 KIKO Milano products waiting for you; each store has been designed to be a welcoming space, with colours matching both the brand’s corporate look and the rich variety of its products, as well as where the soft profile of the free-standing counters recalls the shape of the KIKO logo.

Welcome to KIKO Milano’s world; set your own vision of beauty free.

KIKO MILANO Iconic Look

The Iconic Look pulls together 12 hardworking heroes that go the extra mile: universally flattering shades, superior formulations and modern textures mix and match for an instant update on a classic beauty look. Mix and match or use them in order for a standout look that is guaranteed to grab attention.

Icon #1: The ultimate beauty cream

Hydrating, recharging and perfecting, the Skin Trainer Cream multi-tasks to help create dream-worthy skin. Encapsulated in a lightweight, grease-free formulation, it applies effortlessly and stays put even once make-up is applied. It’s easy-breezy skincare perfection.

Icon #2: The do-it-all glow giver

Is it a primer? Is it a corrective cream? Is it a moisturiser? Well, it’s all of them, actually. KIKO Milano’s most wanted skin perfector, the Skin Trainer CC Blur, does not one job, but three, blurring imperfections, diffusing light and creating radiance. Three reasons to look and feel your very best, all in one unique formulation.

Icon #3: The light-as-air setting powder

Set your base into place with multi-tasking Invisible Touch Face Fixing Powder, a finely-milled powder that holds your look in place, no matter where your day takes you. It’s perfect applied dry as a final stage of your base application, keeping it flawless all day long.

Icon #4: The intense eyeshadow

It’s simply the best – a High Pigment Eyeshadow that does exactly as it promises, with long lasting, highly pigmented colours that can be built and blended to suit just about every trend. Available in a wide range of shades, it’s the beauty basic every KIKO fan will reach for to create any – and every – eye look.

Icon #5: The unbeaten brow definer

For a guaranteed good brow day, reach for the Precision Eyebrow Pencil. With a micro-precision tip, it’s easy to catch and define every last hair, creating natural looking shape and colour. Long-lasting and available in a wide range of shade options, this is a game-changer for defined brows.

Icon #6: The miracle maker mascara

A good mascara has the power to frame your eyes and get maximum impact, but a truly great mascara is nothing short of magic. The Maxi Mod Mascara is a KIKO fan favourite for ticking all the boxes. The total grip maxi applicator sculpts and defines each and every lash right, from the base even to the smallest hairs, while its unique formulation protects the lashes, making them extraordinarily soft. Full, plush lashes in seconds? Yes, please…

Icon #7: The perfect precision pencil

Instant definition that doesn’t budge in one easy stroke – it’s the Lasting Precision Eyeliner & Khol. With a precise, even and long-lasting application from the automatic eye pencil, and a deep, soft colour that blends beautifully with the smudger, this is perfect for smouldering, cool-girl eyes.

Icon #8: The double duty lip colour

Invest in a hype-worthy lip product with Unlimited Double Touch, a favourite since 2012. Delivering rich pigment at one end and gloss at the other, it offers intense colour pay-off, and a comfortable finish. Build your look however you like, playing with matte and gloss colour for maximum impact, and no compromise on quality. Adds up to 12 hours of a long-lasting, no-transfer colour base.

Icon #9: The high shine gloss

A high quality, long-lasting lip-gloss that will take your look from ordinary to extraordinary… 3D Hydragloss does just that. Pumping up the intensity with just one stroke of the applicator, the soft wand applicator is designed to accentuate the outline of your lips for plenty of definition, while the formula’s soft, non-sticky texture effect makes lips feel plumped and full. A wide line-up of shades and multi-finish formulas from transparent and shiny, to highly-pigmented and pearly, mean there’s an option to finish just about every make-up look. No beauty kit should be without it.

Icon #10: The maximum matte lipstick

A matte lipstick that actually feels as good as it looks, Velvet Passion Matte does it all: its glide-on formula, enhanced with a special combination of waxes and perfect colour release mean this lipstick stays the course without any drying effect. It’s truly a secret weapon.

Icon #11: The kissable lipstick

The Gossamer Emotion Creamy Lipstick bears all the hallmarks of a classic high pigment, creamy formulation – it applies easily, hugs the curves of the cupid’s bow and packs a punch when it comes to colour delivery. The difference? It glides on, stays on, and looks a million dollars, even as the day wears on. Mwah!

Icon #14: The mani-pedi powerhouse

For a professional look at your fingertips, pick Power Pro Nail Lacquer. Offering a glossy finish to rival a fresh salon mani, its hardworking formula stays for up to seven days.

And that’s it: 12 beauty heroes that stand out from the crowd. Fans can’t leave them behind and you won’t want to, either!