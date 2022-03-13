March 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demonstrators call for closure of skies over Ukraine

By Katy Turner00
protest against russia's invasion of ukraine, in limassol
Demonstrators in Limassol

Despite the cold, demonstrations were held in all towns on Sunday afternoon to protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Organised by Women of the World to protect the sky of Ukraine, hundreds of demonstrators called for the passing of an EU law on the special status of refugees of Ukraine in Cyprus, as well as the safety of the Ukrainian sky.

The women of Cyprus united to protect children and symbolically cover the sky of Ukraine with ‘their wings’ as most of the people fleeing the war and heading to EU countries are women and children.

They were calling for the closure of the sky over Ukraine and ask for the preservation of the country and its people.

During the event, children drew a map of Ukraine, over which people raised the dome as a sign of special protection for kids.

protest against russia's invasion of ukraine, in limassol

 

