Coronavirus: Tuesday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

A total of 33 free rapid test mobile units for coronavirus will operate nationwide on Monday for eligible groups, the health ministry announced.
In addition to any medical certificates exempting them from paying for a test, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|District
|Location
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Nicosia
(15 sites)
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Acropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Ayios Spyridonas Church (behind Lykavitos Police Station)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Ayios Polydoros Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|99821951
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Limassol
(6 sites)
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|7:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Larnaca
(5 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Paphos
(4 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Chlorakas Church
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Famagusta
(3 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Dherynia Seniors Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Avgorou Seniors club
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400