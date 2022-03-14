March 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Tuesday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter019
ÔÅÓÔ ÊÏÑÙÍÏÚÏÕ covid 19 rapid test ËÁÔÓÉÁ
File Photo

A total of 33 free rapid test mobile units for coronavirus will operate nationwide on Monday for eligible groups, the health ministry announced.

In addition to any medical certificates exempting them from paying for a test, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.

District Location Operating hours Telephone
Nicosia

(15 sites)

 Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Ayios Demetrios Church, Acropolis 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayios Spyridonas Church (behind Lykavitos Police Station) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Ayios Polydoros Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 99821951
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Limassol

(6 sites)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Larnaca

(5 sites)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Paphos

(4 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Chlorakas Church 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Famagusta

(3 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Dherynia Seniors Centre 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Avgorou Seniors club 9 am – 6 pm 77774400

 

Related Posts

Ukraine crisis eclipsing Cyprus’ CBM push, says minister

Nick Theodoulou

Free bus travel for low-income pensioners

Antigoni Pitta

A walk in nature improved

Alix Norman

Man jailed for 10 years for raping estranged wife

Antigoni Pitta

Film critics vs audiences: critically acclaimed movies that bombed at the box office

Constantinos Psillides

Ukraine war sees reduction in hotel bookings in Paphos

Christodoulos Mavroudis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign