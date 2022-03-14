Hope for Children NGO steps up volunteer network for Ukrainians

NGO Hope for Children announced on Monday it has teamed up with volunteer network Cyprus For Ukraine (CY4UA) on several humanitarian initiatives to aid families and children affected by the war in Ukraine.

In a press release, the NGO laid out a series of actions the partnership aims to implement, mainly focusing on offering support to Ukrainian families stranded in Cyprus.

It said that so far, 108 children and 275 adults have been recorded, with the number on a steady increase.

The organisations will start with providing basic needs items and support services to the families, while Hope For Children will offer them psychological, social and legal support while also assessing their individual needs.

This will also include help in finding secure accommodation, facilitating access to health and government services, easing the access of children to education, the implementation of psycho-social activities for children and covering of other needs occurring for every case individually.

To this end, they will collect clothing, medical supplies and dry food for the families stranded in Cyprus.

The public can support these actions by donating basic needs items, or making monetary donations to Hope For Children using the following information:

HOPE FOR CHILDREN – HD

Acc. no. 35700561179

IBAN: CY69002001950000357005611798

SWIFT: BCYPCY2N

People can access more information about the partnership, on how to donate, and where to drop off donations, by calling 1466 or visiting www.uncrcpc.org.cy

It is also possible to donate through mint-to-donate NFT.

Hope For Children is collaborating with blockchain developer Function X Foundation and Pundi X Labs to launch “Hope For Children NFT” to accept crypto donation. This is a mint-to-donate NFT. Participants will be able to donate cryptocurrency through minting the limited version of Hope for Children NFT as a certificate of appreciation.

A limited number of 50,000 Hope For Children NFTs will be available for participants to mint via MetaMask, f(x)Wallet and other decentralized blockchain wallets that support WalletConnect. This series of NFTs features the children of all nationalities holding signage to display their desire, including peace, no war, love, courage, trust and more. A total of 100 different designs. The design of NFT will be randomly selected. The participants will be able to see the NFT design they will have after minting. The NFT is on standard BEP-721 and can be compatible with any blockchain wallet supporting the BNB Smart Chain (previously named Binance Smart Chain). Minting a Hope for Children NFT requires 20,000 PURSE tokens (around 20$) and less than 0.01 BNB (around 2$).

All the PURSE tokens used to mint the NFT will be donated to Hope For Children for the needs of the above actions.

