March 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

One-month football ban for fan

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

A 41-year-old man was on Monday banned from sports venues for a month, after he lit up a fire torch during the Apollon-Anorthosis football match in Limassol over the weekend.

According to a police announcement, the man was arrested at the end of Sunday’s football match at the Tsirio stadium, when he was spotted through CCTV cameras holding a lit fire torch while in the bleachers.

During his arrest, he was found holding another torch, police said.

The football fan was brought before the Limassol district court early on Monday, with police requesting the case to be registered for immediate trial and for the court to issue an exclusion order from sports venues.

The court approved police’s request, thus banning the defendant from sports venues until the next hearing of the case on April 12.

The man was released on bail.

 

