March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Thursday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter00
rapid test 11

A total of 37 free rapid test mobile units for coronavirus will operate nationwide on Thursday for eligible groups, the health ministry announced.

In addition to any medical certificates exempting them from paying for a test, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.

District Location Operating hours Telephone
Nicosia

(19 sites)

 Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Ayios Demetrios Church, Acropolis 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayios Spyridonas Church (behind Lykavitos Police Station) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Ayios Polydoros Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Cyprus State Fair, Unitl 27 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 99821951
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
  Paliometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
  University of Cyprus Campus Medical Centre 9 am – 4 pm 94056785
  Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council 1.30 pm – 4 pm 77774400
  Ayios Kyriacos Anachoritis Church, Kampos 12 pm – 2 pm 77774400
Limassol

(6 sites)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Larnaca

(5 sites)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Paphos

(4 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Chlorakas Church 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Famagusta

(3 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Frenaros Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Sotira Social Support Centre 9 am – 6 pm 77774400

 

