Police and fire departments must trim overtime pay, says auditor-general

In his latest report, auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides has called out the justice ministry for its high overtime payments in the police and fire departments.

In the report released on Thursday, he said there were weaknesses and shortcomings in monitoring salaries in various sectors, most prominently police and the fire service.

Total spending for the various departments for 2020 was €300 million, out of which €239m went on the police, €38m on the fire service and €20m on prisons.

In 2020, police officers received almost €37m in overtime and benefits, a rise of almost €3.5m, representing 17 per cent of the annual salary spending. Most of it, €18.3m were for Sunday and public holiday benefits during shift work.

The report highlighted that while overtime payments recorded a slight drop overall, they remain at really high levels and this should concern both the police force and the finance ministry.

Overtime for the fire service rose by 37 per cent in 2020.

The report also criticised the bad usitilisation of space for police force needs. He said that two years on from the relocation of the National Guard central command to defence ministry space, a significant number of offices that could have been utilised for police force needs, replacing rented space, remain empty. This is because the Public Works department cannot guarantee the safety of the building before static and anti-seismic adequacy are ensured.

In its conclusions, the report indicates Justice Ministry weaknesses in complying with relevant legislation and regulations, problems with monitoring spending and major delays in resolving the police force housing needs.

Ιt points to shortcomings in implementing estalished processes and recommends the creation of a reliable internal control system that will secure adherence to regulations in every sector of the ministry’s competence.

 

 

