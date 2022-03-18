March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: No deaths, 3,859 test positive on Friday (Updated)

By Staff Reporter0225
coronavirus 4833754 960 720

The health ministry announced that there had been no new deaths from Covid-19 and that 3,859 had tested positive from 99,636 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 3.87 per cent.

The death toll remains at 910.

There are 114 people in hospitals of whom 20 are in serious condition. Of these, 8 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 58.78 per cent.

 From the 99,636 tests carried out, 3,968 were PCR and 95,668 were rapid tests.

Some 382 PCR tests through contact tracing produced 35 positives and 706 rapid tests detected 77 positives.

In primary schools there were 19,844 rapid tests with 121 positives. In secondary schools, 11,676 rapid tests were done detecting 103 positives.

Test-to-Stay saw 3,977 rapid tests and 38 positives.

Out of 894 tests in nursing homes, there were 44 positives.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Cyprus grants citizenship to 2,700 individuals in 2020, down on previous year

Gina Agapiou

No grounds yet for fuel price ceiling, Pilides says

Anna Savva

US seeks China’s help to end Russia’s war in Ukraine (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Cyprus establishes 24-hour channel of communication with Ukraine embassy

Staff Reporter

Priests ‘forcing LGBTI people to undergo conversion therapy’, MPs hear

Gina Agapiou

Nicosia and Larnaca bus employees go on indefinite strike

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign