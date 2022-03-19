March 19, 2022

Coronavirus: Four Paphos business owners set to appear in court for violating measures

By Gina Agapiou0142
The owners of four establishments in Paphos are expected to appear in court after they were booked twice for breaches of coronavirus protocols, police said on Saturday.

The businesses were booked during 56 checks in the district, as part of a total of 2,083 daily inspections by police across the government-controlled areas carried out from 6am Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Police told the Cyprus News Agency the establishments fined were the same that were reported last Sunday in Paphos and the owners are expected to appear before court.

During the checks, 16 individuals were also booked for violating measures.

In Nicosia, five people were reported during 693 checks and another five in Limassol after 168 checks.

In Larnaca from 411 checks one individual was reported while five people were booked in Famagusta area following 369 checks.

No fines were handed out during checks in Morphou area or those conducted by the traffic, port and marine police.

 

