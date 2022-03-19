Coronavirus: Free testing sites on Sunday for eligible groups

A total of 63 rapid testing sites will be operated by the ministry of health on Sunday, offering free tests to those who belong to eligible groups.
These include minors, the fully vaccinated and those who have recently had Covid. A valid form of ID is also needed.
Sites will operate on Sunday in the following locations:
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Lefkosia
(27 units)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|10 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|10 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|10 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|10 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Peristerona Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Kakopetria Community Council (next to KE.PO offices – Police Station)
|9 am – 5 pm
|70000166
|Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Akaki Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Agrokipia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Alona Community Council
|10 am – 1 pm
|99154344
|Platanistasa Community Council
|2 pm – 5 pm
|99154344
|Farmakas Community Council
|10 am – 12 n.
|77774400
|Livadero Park, Palaichori
|1 pm – 5 pm
|77774400
|Lemesos
(14 units)
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99942219
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)
|9 am – 5 pm
|94041843
|Pissouri Central Square
|9 am – 12 pm
|99790687
|Episkopi Community Clinic
|1 pm – 5 pm
|99790687
|Kyperounta Community Council
|10 am – 2 pm
|77774400
|IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Tricherousa 26th Primary School
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|K’ Primary School, Agios Panteleimonas
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Larnaka
(12 units)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Kiti Old Nursery School
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ormideia Community Council (underground area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Kornos Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Athienou Municipal Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Anglisides Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)
|9 am – 4 pm
|99965920
|Lefkara Conference Centre
|9 am – 4 pm
|70000166
|Pafos
(6 units)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Chloraka Church
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Ammochostos
(4 units)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|96678224