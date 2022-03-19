March 19, 2022

Coronavirus: Free testing sites on Sunday for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: CNA

A total of 63 rapid testing sites will be operated by the ministry of health on Sunday, offering free tests to those who belong to eligible groups.

These include minors, the fully vaccinated and those who have recently had Covid. A valid form of ID is also needed.

Sites will operate on Sunday in the following locations:

District Location of testing units Operating hours Telephone
Lefkosia

(27 units)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 10 am – 6 pm 94041843
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 10 am – 6 pm 99154344
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 10 am – 6 pm 96659317
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 10 am – 6 pm 99146623
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Psimolofou Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Peristerona Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Kakopetria Community Council (next to KE.PO offices – Police Station) 9 am – 5 pm 70000166
Lythrodontas Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Akaki Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Agrokipia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Alona Community Council 10 am – 1 pm 99154344
Platanistasa Community Council 2 pm – 5 pm 99154344
Farmakas Community Council 10 am – 12 n. 77774400
Livadero Park, Palaichori 1 pm – 5 pm 77774400
Lemesos

(14 units)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 99942219
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern) 9 am – 5 pm 94041843
Pissouri Central Square 9 am – 12 pm 99790687
Episkopi Community Clinic 1 pm – 5 pm 99790687
Kyperounta Community Council 10 am – 2 pm 77774400
IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street) 8:30 am – 6 pm 77774400
Tricherousa 26th Primary School 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
K’ Primary School, Agios Panteleimonas 8:30 am – 6 pm 99969931
Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Larnaka

(12 units)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Kiti Old Nursery School 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ormideia Community Council (underground area) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Kornos Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Athienou Municipal Building 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Anglisides Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum) 9 am – 4 pm 99965920
Lefkara Conference Centre 9 am – 4 pm 70000166
Pafos

(6 units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre 9 am – 6 pm 99177224
Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99177224
Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Ammochostos

(4 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre 8:30 am – 6 pm 96659317
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 8:30 am – 6 pm 96678224

 

