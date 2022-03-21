March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus Nine individuals fined for breaking measures

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Violations

Police fined nine individuals in the 24 hours leading up to 6am on Monday morning after 2,756 checks for violations of Covid-19 measures.

A police spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency that two people were fined in Nicosia after 352 checks, in Limassol after 277 checks no fines were issued, in Larnaca three people were fined after 426 checks, and another four individuals were booked after 420 checks in Famagusta.

No fines were issued after checks in the Morphou area and by the traffic police, after 135 and 177 checks, respectively.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Three deaths, 3,698 test positive on Sunday (Updated)

Staff Reporter

The great wall of Lemba

Paul Lambis

Future of iconic Nicosia complex in doubt

Theo Panayides

Angels on motorbikes

Bejay Browne

Mariupol says thousands deported from besieged Ukrainian city (Update)

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Free testing for eligible groups on Monday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign