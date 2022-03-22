March 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Wednesday

By Antigoni Pitta00
A total of 71 rapid testing sites will operate for eligible groups on Wednesday, the health ministry announced.

As well as any medical certificates entitling them to free testing, members of the public must carry with them their passport or ID card etc

District Location Hours Telephone
Nicosia

(28 sites)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Lefkotheo Stadium (stadium entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Psimolofou Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm 70000166
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
Astromeritis Community Council 9 am – 5 pm 99969931
Peristerona Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank) 9 am – 5 pm 99965920
Kakopetria Community Council (next to KE.PO offices – Police Station) 9 am – 5 pm 99146623
Community Council Events Hall, Pera Chorio Nisou 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Lythrodontas Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Agia Varvara Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Akaki Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Klirou Community Council 9 am – 1 pm 96625766
Arediou Community Council 2 pm – 6 pm 96625766
Agrokipia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Limassol

(15 sites)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99177224
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 99942219
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 77774400
Palodeia Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Trachoni Community Council 9 am – 1 pm 96659317
Pissouri Central Square 9 am – 12 n. 99790687
Episkopi Community Clinic 1 pm – 5 pm 99790687
Pelendri Community Council 9 am – 12 n. 77774400
Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros 1 pm – 5 pm 77774400
Kyperounta Community Council 10 am – 2 pm 77774400
Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall 10 am – 2 pm 77774400
Larnaca

(15 sites)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Kiti Old Nursery School 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Xylotymvou Old Market Building 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Ormideia Community Council (underground area) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Mosfiloti Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Kornos Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Athienou Municipal Building 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Zygi Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Anglisides Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Paphos

(8 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Giolou Community Clinic 9 am – 1 pm 99177224
Tsada Community Council Square 2 pm – 5 pm 99177224
Famagusta

(5 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa 9 am – 5 pm 96659317
Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Achna Forest Community Clinic 9 am – 1 pm 96659317
Agios Georgios Primary School Vrysoulles – Acheritou 2 pm – 6 pm 96659317

 

