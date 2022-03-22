Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Wednesday

A total of 71 rapid testing sites will operate for eligible groups on Wednesday, the health ministry announced.
As well as any medical certificates entitling them to free testing, members of the public must carry with them their passport or ID card etc
|District
|Location
|Hours
|Telephone
|Nicosia
(28 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Lefkotheo Stadium (stadium entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|9 am – 5 pm
|70000166
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|9 am – 5 pm
|77774400
|Astromeritis Community Council
|9 am – 5 pm
|99969931
|Peristerona Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)
|9 am – 5 pm
|99965920
|Kakopetria Community Council (next to KE.PO offices – Police Station)
|9 am – 5 pm
|99146623
|Community Council Events Hall, Pera Chorio Nisou
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Agia Varvara Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Akaki Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Klirou Community Council
|9 am – 1 pm
|96625766
|Arediou Community Council
|2 pm – 6 pm
|96625766
|Agrokipia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Limassol
(15 sites)
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99942219
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|7:30 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Palodeia Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Trachoni Community Council
|9 am – 1 pm
|96659317
|Pissouri Central Square
|9 am – 12 n.
|99790687
|Episkopi Community Clinic
|1 pm – 5 pm
|99790687
|Pelendri Community Council
|9 am – 12 n.
|77774400
|Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros
|1 pm – 5 pm
|77774400
|Kyperounta Community Council
|10 am – 2 pm
|77774400
|Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall
|10 am – 2 pm
|77774400
|Larnaca
(15 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Kiti Old Nursery School
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Xylotymvou Old Market Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Ormideia Community Council (underground area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Mosfiloti Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Kornos Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Athienou Municipal Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Zygi Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Anglisides Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Paphos
(8 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Giolou Community Clinic
|9 am – 1 pm
|99177224
|Tsada Community Council Square
|2 pm – 5 pm
|99177224
|Famagusta
(5 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa
|9 am – 5 pm
|96659317
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Achna Forest Community Clinic
|9 am – 1 pm
|96659317
|Agios Georgios Primary School Vrysoulles – Acheritou
|2 pm – 6 pm
|96659317