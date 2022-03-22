March 22, 2022

Icy roads in Troodos, police urge caution

By Source: Cyprus News Agency090
icy roads
Ice and fog on a Troodos mountain road

Due to icy conditions, only vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive or anti-skid chains are permitted on the roads leading to Troodos, specifically, from Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos.

Roads in the wider network in higher regions of Troodos are also slippery. The police urge the pubic to drive carefully, taking all necessary precautions.

Updates on road conditions can be obtained from the police website: www.cypruspolicenews.com, under the category “Road Network”, via announcements on the Cyprus Police Facebook and Twitter accounts, and via the Cyprus Police mobile app.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

