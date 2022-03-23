Potato farmers rue ruined crop, seek support

Akel general secretary Stefanos Stefanou urged the government to compensate potato farmers in the Famagusta district whose crops were destroyed by the ongoing bout of severe weather.

He spoke during a visit to a potato farm in Xylophagou on Wednesday, where a representative of the Cyprus potato marketing board spoke of irreversible damage.

“We all witnessed the damages the weather has caused for farmers. It might be March, but it is still winter,” Stephanou said.

“Heavy rains and frost have completely destroyed potato crops in the area, creating several issues for farmers. Moreover, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has further exacerbated the situation they are already facing.

“We came here to talk to the farmers so that we can learn about their problems and find a way to deal with the situation so that they can be supported and properly compensated,” he said.

Stephanou added that all complaints received during the visit will be conveyed to the relevant departments and ministries.

“Unfortunately, similar situations have been quite frequent in the past and the current political climate in Cyprus and abroad has further strained farmers.”

The chairman of the House agriculture committee Yiannakis Gavriel, who accompanied Stefanou on the visit said that even before the bout of bad weather, increasing production costs of raw materials were already affecting farmers.

“We will raise the issue once more during the next House committee,” Gavriel said. “At this rate, farmers will not be able to survive. No one could survive facing such issues.

“We will urge the state once more to intervene and to strengthen the agricultural sector in Cyprus, if indeed we want to have one.”

George Zorlis, a member of the Cyprus potato marketing board who showed Stefanou and Gavriel the damage suffered by farmers, said the issues faced this year are more severe than those of previous years.

“We have lost entire potato crops irreversibly,” he said. “The government must come to the rescue and give financial assistance to help farmers and their families.

“The state must give financial aid here and now so that families can survive and then look at compensation from insurance schemes, because that is just patching over problems. It’s like a need a kidney transplant and you give me a bottle of blood or two IVs,” he said.

“Should such issues continue, I will not allow my children to go into farming, it will not be worth it,” Zorlis concluded.