March 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus to mark Greek independence anniversary with parades, events

By Jonathan Shkurko00
march 25
File Photo: CNA

Cyprus will on Friday celebrate Greek Independence Day with schoolchildren and army personnel taking part in parades in all towns.

March 25, which also is a public holiday in Cyprus, commemorates the start of the War of Greek Independence in 1821.

Greece had been part of the Ottoman Empire since 1453. The revolt began on March 25, 1821, when Bishop Germanos of Patras raised the flag of revolution over the Monastery of Ayia Lavra in the Peloponnese and the cry “Freedom or death” became the motto of the revolution.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said in his message to mark the anniversary that Hellenism remains a bright beacon for the future of the island.

“Going back to our roots and drawing on the power of our struggle, we are inspired by this national anniversary to continue to demand an end to the foreign occupation of Cyprus,” he said.

“Our legacy pushes us not to give in to Turkey’s expansionist plans. We will keep fighting with peaceful means and standing by the international laws that govern the world.”

He also added that the 1821 Revolution highlighted the virtues of the human race and marked the course of Greece, inspiring nearby countries, including Cyprus.

“Men and women with different backgrounds from all sorts of social extractions undertook a battle to liberate their land and sea. With unparalleled patriotic devotion they defied even death,” the minister added.

He named “legendary figures” such as Theodoros Kolokotronis, Georgios Karaiskakis, Athanasios Diakos, Laskarina Bouboulina, Konstantinos Kanaris and Manto Mavrogenous led the uprising and wrote unparalleled pages of heroism and self-sacrifice, Prodromou said.

Along with the education minister’s message, political parties also released statements on the Greek Independence Day, focusing on the dangers posed by Turkey and on the ongoing struggle to unify the island.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Friday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Antigoni Pitta

Nicosia bus drivers return to work, call off strike pending new dialogue

Gina Agapiou

Migrants, those with disabilities and LGBTQI people ‘most vulnerable to discrimination’

Staff Reporter

Forty recycled tablets donated for kids in need

Jonathan Shkurko

RCB to close its banking operations in shift towards asset management

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Children’s workshops coming up in the 20th Cyprus Film Days

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign