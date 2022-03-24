March 24, 2022

Finnair to launch direct flights from Larnaca to Helsinki next month

Finnair will commence direct flights from Larnaca to Helsinki from April 10 this year, an announcement from the Finnish embassy in Cyprus said Thursday.

The Finnish ambassador to Cyprus, Harri Mäki-Reinikka, and APG Cyprus, Finnair’s General Sales Representative in the island, will give out more details during a news conference slated for April 11 at the ambassador’s residence.

The event will be attended by Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos and the Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios, who will discuss ways to increase connectivity, tourism and trade between Finland and Cyprus.

According to a previous announcement by the airline, flights will be via Airbus A320/A321, twice a week, every Tuesday and Sunday, running April 10-October 23, 2022.

“We are excited to meet the travel needs of the Cypriot travellers with non-stop flights from Larnaca to Helsinki this coming summer,” said Javier Roig, General Manager Europe South-EMEA. “We are also excited to give the opportunity to the Cypriot travellers for onward connections to over 100 destinations in Europe, the US and Asia.”

“Finland is an all-year destination, ideal for travelers looking for something different,” noted Christos Christou, Managing Director of APG Cyprus, General Sales Agent of Finnair in Cyprus.

“We welcome the new flights from Larnaca and the opportunity we can offer to our Cypriot travellers to explore the modern and cosmopolitan Helsinki and the amazing Finnish countryside.”

Finnair is the flag carrier and largest airline of Finland, as well as a member of the Oneworld alliance. The airline operates one of the most modern fleets in Europe, the press release said, with new generation Airbus aircraft that offer comfortable and exceptional onboard services, and a smooth travel experience at Helsinki airport.

For more information and bookings, contact a travel agent, or APG Cyprus at 22-716430

