A minute with Ira Katsouda, stand-up comedian

Where do you live?

I live in Athens with my cat Swiffer and I hardly find parking in my neighbourhood.

What did you have for breakfast?

The same as every day. Coffee and stress. That’s the perfect combination. Don’t tell my mom…

Describe your perfect day

The night after performing a great show. Or every day of the vacations.

Best book ever read?

Before Adam by Jack London. The way London made a story of a neanderthal, contemporary, is incredible.

Best childhood memory?

I remember being on a free camping with my parents (they were almost hippies!) and spending the whole day on the beach. Did I mention I love vacations?

What is always in your fridge?

Half of a lemon. It’s not the same half of a lemon, I substitute it with a new one. I am pretty sure that every single fridge in the world, has one. It’s like a ritual. It is our legacy to humanity.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

This question hurts. My usb gate is broken, so at this moment I am listening to whatever the radio plays.

What’s your spirit animal?

Meerkat for sure! Even though, when I was a kid and someone asked me “What do you want to be when you grow up?”, I responded “A Horse!”. Sky is the limit…

What are you most proud of?

I am really proud of not being dead already. Have you ever driven in Athens? If yes and you are still alive, congratulations!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I still cry at the scene from Lion King when Scar kills Mufasa. What a bastard! Hakuna Matata bitchezzzzz!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Prince. He was an amazing artist and musician and I am a huge fan.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

18th century Versailles when Marie Antoinette said “Let them eat cake”. To ask her “How on earth did you think of such a bullshit?”.

What is your greatest fear?

Cockroaches. I don’t want to talk about it. Please. PLEASE.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

“In 2020 go to China, Wuhan, find that man and cook something tasty for him. Do whatever it takes in order to prevent him from eating the Pangolin! Don’t ask. Just trust me. You will be the super hero of the humanity”.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Him being sexist. Or eating my food. They are both essential.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would be in panic for at least 23 hours. After that I would be probably crying for 50 minutes. The last 10 minutes, I would cry again. Louder.

Ira’s comedy tour of Cyprus ‘For a Woman, She’s Good’ continues tonight at Theatro Dendro in Nicosia and Ravens Music Hall in Limassol on Monday. For more information visit motioncomedy.com