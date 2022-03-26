March 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Eight people, six businesses fined

By Staff Reporter0129
File photo

Police fined eight individuals and six business owners for violating Covid measures in the past 24 hours following 2,194 checks islandwide.

In Nicosia, the Police carried out 455 checks, booking two people and two businesses.

In Limassol there were 147 checks with no bookings.

In Larnaca one individual and two business owners were fined following 576 checks.

Paphos saw two businesses fined after 129 checks.

In the Famagusta area,  five individuals were booked following 543 checks and in the Morphou area there were no fines issued following 214 checks.

