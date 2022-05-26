May 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police asked to investigate stillbirth at Limassol clinic

By Elias Hazou0191
Limassol police HQ

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating the case of a stillborn baby at a private Limassol clinic.

According to the police, the pregnant woman in question visited the clinic on Wednesday after her waters broke.

Doctors found the baby had no heartbeat. They proceeded to deliver the baby with a Caesarean section, but the baby was dead.

Many babies born unexpectedly without a heartbeat can be successfully resuscitated in the delivery room.

Relatives of the mother have asked CID to investigate.

A post-mortem on the baby’s body will reportedly take place on Friday.

Related Posts

Man, 63 arrested after allegedly shooting son during argument

Elias Hazou

Kasoulides meets Egyptian counterpart in Cairo

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Appeals court says minor children’s views should have been heard in parental vax dispute

Elias Hazou

National strategy to reduce heart attacks and strokes slated for 2023

Sarah Ktisti

MPs agree it’s time to change how Cybc operates to ensure impartiality

Sarah Ktisti

Weekend events to wrap up May

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign