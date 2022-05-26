May 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigate scam targeting seniors

By Gina Agapiou0113
police car2

A 50-year-old man is wanted on suspicion of extorting money from elderly Paphos residents, police said on Thursday.

The case was reported to the police by two people aged 89 and 82 on Wednesday, Paphos CID chief and police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou told the Cyprus News Agency.

According to their complaint, a 50-year-old man visited them at their home in November and December respectively and under various pretexts, he extracted €50 from each of them.

Police issued an arrest warrant against the alleged perpetrator, who is from Limassol but lives in Paphos.

Related Posts

Driver caught doing 174 kph, tests positive for drugs

Gina Agapiou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Weather forecast: Mainly fine, and getting warmer

Staff Reporter

Paphos police investigate burglary, car theft

Gina Agapiou

Oev not here to sugarcoat the truth says federation president

Kyriacos Nicolaou

AstroBank bounces back to profitability

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign