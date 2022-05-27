May 27, 2022

Anastasiades hopes for a wiser Turkey following EastMed provocations

President Anastasiades expressed hope that wiser thoughts will prevail on the part of Turkey in relation to its ongoing provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea during unveiling ceremony in Limassol

President Nicos Anastasiades, expressed the hope that wiser thoughts will prevail on the part of Turkey in relation to its ongoing provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea.

In his remarks to reporters, while attending the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Americos Argyriou, in Limassol, asked how concerned he is about the escalating Turkish provocations in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, Anastasiades said that “any provocation should certainly be of concern”.

“I want to hope that wise thoughts or wiser thoughts will prevail on the part of Turkey and that this observed revisionism will not continue if some people who today finally are more sensitised, and rightly so, react to a similar situation as with Russia,” he added.

Asked about the fire in Kormakitis, he said the government had indicated that it was ready to provide any assistance needed “because our homeland, Cyprus, is one, and therefore, regardless of the regime it is currently experiencing, that is, the occupation, it is still a part that we are hurting for, that we definitely want to protect,” Anastasiades said.

