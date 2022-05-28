May 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coroanvirus: Free rapid test sites for Sunday

By Staff Reporter00
file photo: students take coronavirus disease (covid 19) tests at harris academy beckenham, in london

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, it is recommended that all citizens, regardless of vaccination history, undergo a self-test or Rapid test once a week.

The Rapid Antigen Testing Units of the Ministry of Health operate only on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sundays sites are:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Nicosia

(3 units)

Nicosia Mall

11 am – 6 pm

99146623

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)

11 am – 6 pm

99146623

Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri

1 pm – 6 pm

99146623

Limassol

(2 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

11 am – 6 pm

99082254

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

11 am – 6 pm

99082254

Larnaca

(2 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

11 am – 6 pm

94041843

Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre

1 pm – 6 pm

94041843

Paphos

(1 unit)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

11 am – 6 pm

94041843

Famagusta

(1 unit)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

11 am – 6 pm

94041843

 

