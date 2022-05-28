May 28, 2022

Nammos Limassol welcomes summer with three-day live music event

By Eleni Philippou00
gipsy kings

The brand new Nammos World destination at Parklane is set to welcome the summer with a three-day event that aims to place the Limassol venue on the map of entertainment hotspots in Europe. Guests can enjoy three days dedicated to pulsing music, liberating dance and exquisite flavours.

The grand opening chapter of Nammos Limassol begins with a major music event. The celebration starts on June 11 with a live concert where beloved Greek singer Antonis Remos will be joined on stage by the Gipsy Kings for an explosive performance. To kick off the fun, the evening will begin with a DJ set by Antonis Dimitriadis, to get the party started and the crowd moving.

“One night wouldn’t be enough to highlight Nammos Limassol’s multiple facets,” say the organisers, “such as the captivating location and atmosphere, the mouth-watering premium flavours and above all, the indulgent mood that characterises the branded destination”. And so, the celebration will continue on June 12 and 13, with lively sets by DJs Vassilis Tsilichristos and Dimitriadis to launch a new summer hotspot.

 

Three-Day Live Music Event

Performance by Antonis Remos and the Gypsy Kings. June 11. 9pm. DJ sets by DJs Vassilis Tsilichristos and Antonis Dimitriadis. June 12-13. Nammos Word Destination, Parlane Resort, Limassol. Tel: 99-944367. [email protected]

 

