Hunters demonstrating outside palace reassured problems will be addressed

By Katy Turner
Andreas Iosif receiving the lit of demands

President Nicos Anastasiades is already in contact with the relevant ministers to find solutions to the problems faced by Cyprus hunters, those protesting outside the palace on Sunday were told.

The assurance was given by director of the president’s press office Andreas Iosif who received a list of complaints from members of the Cypriot Hunters and Active Citizens Association.

“The president knows your demands very well,” Iosif said, who said the president himself was worried over the same issues.

He also reassured the demonstrators that solutions would be found.

Among the problems highlighted by about 300 demonstrators outside the palace late Sunday morning were the cost of living crisis and the problems in the Akamas.

