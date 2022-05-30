May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Vaccine centres to no longer operate on Saturdays

By Jonathan Shkurko00
People line up for a Covid vaccine

Covid-19 vaccination centres will no longer operate on Saturday, the health ministry announced on Monday.

They will still remain open from 8am to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

People wishing to receive the Covid-19 jab can visit a walk-in vaccination centre or schedule an appointment on the online vaccination portal.

The vaccine can be administered 14 days after catching the virus, provided that there are no remaining coronavirus symptoms.

The vaccination centres currently operating are at Nicosia’s State Fair, Larnaca’s Old General Hospital, Limassol’s Linopetra health centre, Paphos’ General Hospital and the Famagusta Health Centre.

A vaccination centre is also open to the public at the Polis Chrysochous hospital every Tuesday from 9.30am to 2pm.

