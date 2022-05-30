May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Main

Gymnast Georgiou wins three golds at World Challenge Cup

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
european artistic gymnastics championships 2019
Cyprus gymnastics star Marios Georgiou

Cypriot gymnast Marios Georgiou, has won three gold medals at the Varna World Challenge Cup, that took place between May 16 and 29.

“A world cup has ended, with three gold medals. In pommel horse, parallel bars, and horizontal bar,” Georgiou wrote in a post on his social media.

He also congratulated his coach Panayiotis Petrides.

The Cyprus Gymnastics Federation referred, on its own social media, to “an excellent performance for our champion, who, proved, once more, his merit.
“The Federation also congratulates Panayiotis Petrides, Giorgos Angonas, and international judge Dimitris Angonas.

For Angonas, this was his first World Challenge Cup. He earned 10th place in horizontal bar and 13th in pommel horse.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Liverpool title win ‘not likely but possible’, says Klopp

Reuters News Service

Israel says Iran working on advanced centrifuges at new underground sites

Reuters News Service

US joins 55 nations to set new global rules for the internet

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Review of eligibility for free testing, Saturday sites

Press Release

Teenager driving under drug influence crashed into police car

Gina Agapiou

Russia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments ‘Easter of War’

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign