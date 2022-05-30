May 30, 2022

Man arrested for burglary and theft in Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A 32-year-old in Paphos was remanded for eight days after he was arrested on Monday for a series of burglary and theft cases.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicalaou, a total of 11 warrants were pending against the man prior to his arrest, including four cases of car theft.

His crimes were all committed in the Paphos district between May 12 and 19.

The 32-year-old was arrested after police gathered information about him and remanded to facilitate the investigations.

