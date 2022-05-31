The Eternal Landscapes of Tess Turner

Cypriot landscapes and villages have a particular charm, turning the seemingly ordinary into beautiful scenes of life. Artist Tess Turner, born in the seaside town of Limassol, has always felt a connection with the island’s natural views and locations, so much so that they have become part of her work.
Now, she is preparing to present a new body of work at Exhibit8 Gallery with an exhibition called The Eternal Landscapes. From June 3 to 30, Tess will display her colourful paintings offering a dive into Cypriot landscapes.
Tess grew up on Cyprus though her travels during the early part of her life took her throughout Europe and later to the USA and the Middle East and eventually the UK. The connection to Cyprus remained strong, however, and a few years later she returned to this corner of the Mediterranean and ever since its landscapes and villages have been an inspiration.
Travelling became the beginning and foundation of her education in art. Apart from Cyprus’ ancient history, mosaics, old streets and turquoise waters, her travels to other countries have awakened new creative flair. Wanting to capture what she sees and share it as her own vision defines her as an artist with her own extraordinary style.
Artist Stefan Bauman took her under his wing and guided her artistic journey. In 2007 she opened her own studio and began creating as a professional artist. Since then, she has been invited to show her art at Fine Art exhibitions and galleries in Cyprus, Italy, and Boston USA.
This summer, she returns to her birthplace and brings her paintings back to Limassol as curated by Andri Aristotelous. “My paintings are full of passion and mood, and invite the viewer to experience a world of contemporary landscape expressionism,” says Tess.
“As a Plein air painter, I am drawn to the tapestry of shapes and colour found in the villages of Cyprus, and, this mosaic of hews and tones are what I try to convey in my paintings. The light can change the mood of the houses and surroundings in an instant, and to capture it at the perfect moment is what I strive for, and to put this on canvas is my goal.”
Solo art exhibition by Tess Turner. June 3-30. Exhibit8 Gallery, Limassol. Opening night 8pm. Tuesday-Saturday: 10am-11pm. Tel: 25-212171