May 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Work on new Limassol stadium progressing at fast pace

By Andrea Charalambous00
Officials checking out the new stadium last month

Work on the new football stadium in Limassol is going full steam ahead, president of the Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) Andreas Michaelides has said.

Michaelides said he is taking a personal interest in the development of the stadium, as is the President himself.

“I am there every week, closely watching. We have been told everything will be ready. I hope and pray that everything will go well,” Michaelides said on Monday night speaking after an annual sports awards ceremony.

The stadium has been plagues with problems including the size and number of seats it would include while criticisms were levelled against it regarding the tender procedure for who will manage it, with KOA saying they wanted to hand management to a company called AAA created by football clubs AEL, Aris and Apollon.

Also the cost of the stadium has ballooned. Eight years ago the presidential palace had said the project would cost approximately €15 million, but today it stands at €35 million plus another €10 million for the road network.

 

