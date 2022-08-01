August 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Highly regarded archaeologist dies

By Nick Theodoulou093
The antiquities department expressed its deep sorrow following the death of Athanasios Papageorgiou, a long-standing stalwart of the island’s archaeological scene.

An expert in Byzantine history and art, Papageorgiou served as the department’s director between 1989-1991 while his work saw major achievements across the island – with excavations spanning from Paphos to Karpasia.

He is credited with playing a major role in the repatriation of looted artifacts which were illegally exported following Turkey’s invasion in 1974.

Born in 1931, Papageorgiou studied at the Pancyprian in Nicosia and later studied theology at the University of Athens; with a postgraduate degree in Paris specialising in Byzantine art and history.

