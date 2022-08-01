Serbia, Cyprus discuss Kosovo, Turkey

The foreign ministers of Cyprus and Serbia on Monday condemned unilateral actions and stressed the need to respect the sovereignty of all states, while confirming the excellent relations between their two countries.

Serbia’s top diplomat Nikola Selakovic is on an official visit to the island.

In a joint news conference after talks in Nicosia, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides thanked Serbia for its “principled positions” on the Cyprus problem “and its constant support to a process eventually leading to a peaceful solution, on the basis of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.”

Kasoulides also reiterated Cyprus’ position on the issue of non-recognition of Kosovo.

Regarding the situation in the Balkans, Kasoulides said that the political environment in the region became very fragile in recent years, and that a spark is more than enough to set the region on fire, as the previous day’s incidents in Mitrovica demonstrated.

“We sincerely wish that the crisis will be resolved by diplomatic means, ensuring the wellbeing of all the inhabitants of the city. This confirms, once again, that the only viable way to ensure long-term stability and prosperity in the region, is European integration,” he stated.

Kasoulides added that the EU’s recent decision to open accession negotiations for North Macedonia and Albania, is a positive step in the right direction.

“We are looking forward to swift progress in the accession negotiations of the countries of the region, including Serbia. At the same time, we have to realise, that also we in the EU, have to be more convincing that we indeed mean business, and that the countries of the region will eventually be able to join the Union.

“Unfortunately, this has not always been the case. In this regard, Cyprus is committed to working closely with our partners in the EU, and also with our friends in the region.”

The minister said he also briefed his Serbian counterpart on the recent provocations in the fenced-off part of Turkish-occupied Famagusta, known as Varosha, and in the sea, after Turkey signaled new gas exploration drilling in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

For his part, Serbia’s Selakovic assured Nicosia of a relationship of traditional friendship, closeness and solidarity between the two peoples.

Selakovic conveyed his gratitude over Cyprus’ support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia, adding that during the talks “we also discussed the efforts that Serbia is making in order to reach a compromise and thus a sustainable, lasting solution to the issue of Kosovo.”

He added: “Each kind of unilateralism is not acceptable, it’s something which is completely contrary to reaching a compromising and sustainable lasting solution.”

Selakovic said Serbia is also interested in deepening economic cooperation with Cyprus, encouraging “the Cyprus business community to invest in Serbia,” which, as he said, guarantees investment security for foreign investors.