August 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ukrainian children finish Greek course

By Gina Agapiou0182
Ukrainian refugee children presented a theatrical performance in the Greek Cypriot dialect, sending a message of peace, after learning the national language at a Limassol university.

Cyprus university of technology Tepak announced the completion of the free Greek language lessons to children from foreign countries and 50 Ukrainian minors who fled the country due to the Russian invasion in February.

The language learning programme was undertaken by the language centre of the university with the support of the Andreas Sofocleous social services centre (Kepaky) and was completed on Friday.

During the ceremony marking the end of the programme, the students presented a theatrical performance as well as songs and poems in Greek and in the Greek dialect, sending messages of peace and love around the world, the university said.

“This action was a collective effort, the purpose of which was to support the refugee children from Ukraine, as well as their acquisition of basic communication and cultural skills, in the Greek Cypriot context, through enjoyable activities,” the announcement added.

Tepak has also announced that it will be offering scholarships for study starting September 2022 to Ukrainian students seeking asylum due to the Russian invasion of their country.

 

 

