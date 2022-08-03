August 3, 2022

Five wave breakers for Chlorakas underway

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00
Works to construct five wave breakers along the coast of Chlorakas just in front of hotels St George and Laura are currently underway, according to Chlorakas community board chairman Nikolas Liasides.

According to Liasides, the project was assigned to private company “KEPA ATTIKIS ATE” against a €4.1 million (including VAT) contract set to be completed within two years after a public procurement process.

The project involves the construction of five parallel wave-breakers spanning approximately 70 metres long, the construction of a boat ramp, the adaptation of two existing piers and the demolition of an existing pier/wave breaker.

This comes just a few months after flags raised from various NGOs regarding the potential negative impact of erecting wave-breakers across the island’s coast in the absence of a national strategy governing the protection of beach shores.

 

