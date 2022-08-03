August 3, 2022

Over 100 fines from Paphos bicycle police in a month

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00
Paphos Police HQ

Paphos bicycle police on Wednesday said they issued over 100 traffic fines in July.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Paphos CID chief and police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said that bicycle police in July booked 107 individuals for traffic violations.

They also carried out 22 checks of suspicious individuals and vehicles, aided the public on 26 occasions, and carried out security duties in 25 public events.

Nicolaou added that, among other things, they also carried out checks in parking areas to prevent thefts and other minor offences while they provided advice to shop owners on how to secure their properties.

The unit also advised locals and tourists who required assistance and took on the policing in the wider area of Chloraka and Geroskipou for crime prevention.

Bicycle police in coastal areas across Cyprus was implemented on August 17, 2017, initially as a pilot for the summer months. It was then decided to fully establish this unit year-round due to the winter tourism needs and due to Cyprus weather conditions allowing bicycle patrols, Nicolaou added.

